“Defund” the police? “Reimagine” law enforcement? Replace police with “intervention teams?” I’m in! How about we do the first experiments in Minneapolis and Chicago and St. Louis and New York City and Los Angeles? I can imagine the response to the first 911 call.
Before we launch on these proposals, though, I’d like to see the governors and mayors and city council men and women and prominent politicians and Hollywood celebrities act personally on their loudly proclaimed convictions. Which of them do you reckon will be the first to volunteer to knock on the door in response to a domestic disturbance call? Or respond to a robbery or assault or active shooter in progress call? Or a riot. Or looting. Or arson. And by the way, without their taxpayer-funded or private-armed security guards by their side.
For that matter, where are the governors and mayors and prominent politicians and celebrities now, aside from a few photo ops prominently leading a group of peaceful protesters in broad daylight or issuing broadsides from their comfy upscale homes and offices? They seem to be conspicuously absent when it comes to standing in front of a local business asking rioters to “please don’t burn down this store where the proprietor spent thirty years serving this community.” Or a Starbucks or KFC or Walmart or Target, or whatever.
Let’s limit sworn police officers to directing traffic and acting as school crossing guards and leave the “real” policing, the “protecting and serving” to the public, to the armed militias that will undoubtedly spring up in their place. Like in Baghdad and Ramadi and Kabul. And the cartels in Mexico. And the street gangs in – you guessed it - Minneapolis and Chicago and St. Louis and New York City and Los Angeles.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.