The definition of the "front line worker" is being twisted. The vaccine was given to the hospital through the governor for the health care workers in the state of Montana first. Yet if one is not employed by the hospital at this time one cannot get the vaccine. Think about a doctor in private practice who does not admit to Bozeman Health, or a visiting nurse working for an independent agency or a pharmacist working in a retail store.
I am a 68-year-old, actively practicing Locum tenens cardiologist and have contacted the department of health, Bozeman Health, my PMD's office, the department of infectious disease at the hospital and even the governor’s office to no avail. Yet as a double high risk (health care provider and age 68) I seem to qualify. Yet people in the hospital in such departments as administration and HR get the vaccine. Let's make it fair for all and not a matter of whether you are employed by Bozeman Health.
