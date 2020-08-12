Last Friday’s Defend the Police/Trump rally was a surprise to participants, along with the small group of protesters.
As nearly 400 strong Defend the Police/Trump participants drove through the City of Bozeman, young families, students and individuals strolling down Main Street, cheered, waved and were energized to see all of the proud American patriots who support and defend our police, our state and country and the reelection of President Trump. It was a peaceful and energizing rally with many positive comments from people on the street.
A small group of BLM protestors were surprised at the long line of patriotic cars, trucks and motorcycles driving up and down Main Street Bozeman. BLM protestors yelled obscenities and “flipped the bird,” but the rally participants ignored the protesters and chose to focus on the cause at hand, Defend the Police.
While police morale in the city of Bozeman is at an all-time low, Bozeman residents, business owners, students, ranchers, families with their young children, etc., wanted to show their support for our Bozeman police. The Bozeman Police Department and its officers serve in various capacities including bike officers, traffic officers, drug recognition experts, court officers and crisis intervention officers.
Numerous detectives serve as drug detectives, property crimes detectives, crimes against persons, school resource officers and community resource officers. There are also civilian support staff that help serve citizens, evidence technicians, animal control officers, digital forensics technicians, crash investigators and fleet maintenance specialists. These officers and volunteers serve our community with integrity by assisting us in our daily lives.
To all of the patriots who participated in the Defend the Police rally and those who cheered us on, and to our Bozeman Police Department, we want to say thank you.
