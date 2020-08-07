The "Defend the Police" car parade July 31 in Downtown Bozeman was an amazing success. There were over 200 vehicles that arrived with flags, banners in support of our police department and President Trump.
We are all very fortunate to live a life of freedom and the inalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. It is very important as Americans to show our support and patriotism for this great country.
Fly a flag in your yard, or balcony, or vehicle to show your pride to be an American.
America, even with its faults is truly is the best country!
I did see an error in your reporting. We did not clash with protesters. Clash is defined as a violent confrontation. There was no such confrontation.
There was a small cluster of protestors who screamed obscenities at us in full view of families and tourists downtown. We did not engage them in any of that behavior.
