I am deeply concerned about the incarcerated population in Montana. With health professionals and various levels of governments asking us to practice social distancing, we must remember that incarcerated Montanans cannot participate in this.
This leaves them increasingly vulnerable to COVID-19. Furthermore, within our prisons, jails and detention centers, people are not receiving adequate health care. To be consistent with its own recommendations, our government needs to make an effort to release individuals in jails, prisons and detention centers, with an emphasis on releasing those who are immunocompromised, over 50, and people awaiting trial.
Gov. Bullock should use his powers to decrease incarcerated populations and parole boards should expand release opportunities. Montana officials must ensure that prevention measures are taken against the spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons by providing free access to healthcare and hygiene products.
In Bozeman, police must limit the number of people who are arrested and detained. We cannot continue to treat public health issues by using police and the court system. To sufficiently address this crisis, we need a public health response, not a criminal justice response. With shelter in place orders, people should not be criminalized. This moment will show us as a community that prisons and jails were never keeping us safe, they were never the solution. We need each other right now, not jails and prisons. Protect those currently incarcerated. Hear their voices. Fight for their lives.
