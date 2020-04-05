I am writing today to thank HRDC for their continuing work and support of those in most need in our community. While the Warming Center had to be closed early because they could not keep the social distance required by the virus, they worked with each client individually to provide as much help as was possible.
They are still working with these clients. The center is open during the day for support. They are serving more meals than ever before at the Fork and Spoon by take out. They have just put into effect a shopping service for those who cannot get out to shop. They keep the Food Bank open and operating. The dedicated people at HRDC are often not noticed or given the thanks that they deserve. We are lucky to have this organization and its dedicated staff in our community.
Thanks to them and all the other Bozeman citizens who have stepped up their effort to help at this difficult time. You are all "heroes" in my book.
