Three words come to mind when reflecting on last night’s disheartening political campaign spectacle (I cannot bring myself to call it a debate). We. Deserve. Better.
A child of the 1970s, I grew up in Bozeman steeped in the Bicentennial spirit, proud to be born in the most remarkable nation the world had ever seen. A nation whose brave astronauts and brilliant scientists inspired millions by landing men on the moon. A nation that helped allies throw off the shackles of fascism and communism by mobilizing its vast industrial might and spilling the blood of its sons and daughters on foreign shores. A nation that had, from its very inception, inspired freedom-loving peoples around the globe with its concepts of government by the people and of liberty, freedom, and justice for all.
This is not the America I saw last night. Instead, I saw a reflection of our darkest natures. I witnessed grievance, rage, and intolerance. I watched a powerful man demean and belittle his opponent like a thuggish bully, acting without an ounce of the decorum or dignity called for by his office. I was disgusted and appalled.
I reject the version of America on display in Cleveland last night. I simply do not accept that this is the best leadership America can offer and I do not consent to be governed in this manner. We deserve better. We not only can do better, but we must.
