I just finished watching the first presidential debate. And I was scared. Very scared. Now more than ever, I am realizing how important it is to use your voice - and how much power it holds.
Whether this be joining in on Black Lives Matter protests or writing to the school board about how they should best keep students safe during this pandemic. Either way, your voice matters. Which is why I am begging you to vote. This election is critical to the future, and as a young person who cannot yet vote, I am begging you to turn in those ballots.
No matter how you may vote, just please go out and vote. If you need guidance on how to safely cast your vote and make sure it is counted, I recommend "When We All Vote." Thank you, and see you at the polls!
