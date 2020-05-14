It was announced Friday that Gallatin County will seek the death penalty against Patricia Bats.
Setting aside the issue of whether the state should be allowed to impose such a penalty, the pure economics of the issue give us all reason to question Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert’s judgment. Remember that, in Montana, Gallatin County will pay the costs of this prosecution.
Data concerning the amount of money spent by Montana prosecutors in unsuccessfully imposing the death penalty—and Mr. Lambert will be unsuccessful—are hard to come by. But disclosures by the Office of the Public Defender provide some insight. In 2018, for example, it appears the office spent $1 million defending a single death penalty case.
If we assume it costs the state half as much to prosecute a death penalty case—in reality, because the state bears the burden of proof, the state’s costs are probably equal or much higher—it is reasonable to conclude that Mr. Lambert has decided to spend at least half a million dollars of taxpayer money to sentence this woman to death. Even better, he may have signed county taxpayers up to cover this expense every year until this process has been completed (conservatively, this process could last a decade).
This decision becomes even more curious when you consider the fact that, in 2015, a District Court declared that the current drug cocktail used to execute a person violates Montana law. In other words, Mr. Lambert has decided to spend half a million dollars a year to seek a penalty he likely cannot legally carry out.
This multi-million-dollar boondoggle will be a needless burden on Gallatin County for years to come.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.