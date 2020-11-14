Dear Sen. Daines: As a fellow Montanan (and formerly fellow church member at Springhill Presbyterian Church), I was extremely disappointed to read of your encouragement of the “stolen election” narrative from President Trump, and your encouragement of people to donate $5 to Trump’s campaign legal fund to support a fight in that regard.
I would think that a man of your stature would at least wait for substantive evidence before making such statements. Your Thursday text stated: “Dems are stealing the election.” The overwhelming majority of legal experts (not to mention the judges who have rejected them) have looked at these allegations have considered them false and frivolous. You are making it clear that you will not support your Democratic constituents by supporting this “us vs. them” narrative. Not to mention you are undermining our democracy.
Please behave in a way that supports the dignity and responsibility of your office. You represent all Montanans; please act like it!
