If there’s one thing that unites Montanans, it’s our two iconic national parks, countless public lands, recreational sites and historical landmarks. It’s our duty to protect our state’s natural beauty.
In Montana and all over the country, our national parks have fallen into disrepair. The National Parks Service has a deferred maintenance backlog of almost $12 billion, and in Montana specifically, has a backlog of more than $325 million. When our parks suffer, our environment does too. As of 2019, Glacier National Park alone brings in $484 million in local economic benefits, and Yellowstone keeps towns like Cooke City and Gardner thriving.
Sen. Steve Daines, proving himself to be a leader on the issue, is an original cosponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act, which not only addresses the backlog, but also permanently and fully funds the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).
By joining this bipartisan group of senators, Sen. Daines is working across the aisle to pursue solutions that will benefit all Montanans. The time for delay is over. Thanks to our senator’s leadership, we have a real chance to protect both our environment and economy with the Great American Outdoors Act.
