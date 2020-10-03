Daines stopped in Gardiner to take more credit for the Great American Outdoors Act, which permanently reauthorized and fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund, something Sen. Tester has been fighting for for more than a decade. My question is: Where was Daines’ support for the last five years in the Senate?
Our public lands are not fodder for a political stunt. While I am more than thankful for the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act and to finally have the Land and Water Conservation Fund get the full funding it deserves, Daines sudden and complete interest in an effort that he barely sniffed at prior to this year is very disingenuous.
Sen. Daines has consistently sided with his party leaders and outside interests over Montanans’ right to access our public lands. That’s why we must vote him out in November.
