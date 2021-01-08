As I sit here watching today’s news unfold, with increasing dismay, of the protests occurring in Washington D.C., I am haunted by past correspondence with Sen. Steve Daines in which he always mentions Montana Values as a guide to when he represents the people. When he voted to declare President Trump innocent of impeachment and also to not even seek further information regarding his potential guilt, was he acting with Montana Values?
If he had voted yes, maybe today’s events, and many other terrible events that happened subsequently, might have been avoided. I hope he is watching today and reflecting as to how his way of justifying his actions are working out.
Mr. Daines, are you proud of your actions? I am proud of my ancestors’ actions during the American Revolution and the sacrifices they made. Mr. Daines, will your descendants be proud of your actions in these recent events? Mr. Daines, I know you claim to be a religious person. Did you recall the commandment, ‘Thou shalt not bear false witness,’ as you signed on to protest the many examples of voter fraud that you and your cohorts claim? It seems to me that claiming unproven voter fraud is somewhat like bearing false witness.
Sen. Mitch McConnell has finally stood up and acted like a human being with moral values. Will you do the same? I think it is time for you to resign. You are not fit to represent Montanans saying that you act with Montana Values.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.