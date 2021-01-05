Sen. Steve Daines’ effort to prevent the certification of Biden as president is directly undermining the constitutional rights of this country’s citizens to elect their own leaders. He knows once a state certifies its electoral vote it’s conclusive. His vote against certification of the election is an act of sincere ignorance.
Montana doesn’t need its own senator threatening our democracy. I urge senator Daines to come to his senses and vote to affirm the 2020 presidential election results.
