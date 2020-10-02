It’s always hard to know which candidate to believe come election time. They extoll their records and some then scramble to re-write their history. It’s the latter who bother me, denying their past, just to get re-elected or even worse saying one thing to Montanans then voting the opposite. These are the actions that give politicians a bad name. Our junior senator, Steve Daines, unfortunately falls into this category.
On public lands, health care, education and many other issues Daines has continued his ugly habit of saying one thing to Montanans then voting the opposite. Health care is the perfect example, saying he favors good health care for Montanans while voting to take away health care provisions we already have. He’s tries to have it both ways. Montanans don’t like people who break their word or people who are afraid to take a stand on important issues. If you try to believe in everything you essentially believe in nothing.
Gov. Bullock has no such problem. For his entire career he’s been consistent on public lands, healthcare and education. He’ll make a far better senator than Daines. In November we can elect a senator who will keep his word to Montanans.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.