It’s time they hold Daines accountable for his ugly habit of taking credit for the work of others. Here’s some examples. In 2018 he voted against funding for the veteran’s home in Butte, but when it passed anyway, he showed for a photo-op at the facility’s groundbreaking. When the pandemic hit, he voted to cap emergency unemployment insurance but when the bill passed anyway, he bragged about it.
Daines opposed the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act until it was clear it was going to pass anyway. Then he jumped on board and later tried to take all the credit even though it was Sen. Tester who led the efforts on this bill.
Daines voted against expansion of a program to provide farmers relief from the impact of extreme weather then took a victory lap when the bill passed anyway. And, he voted against having wildfires funded like natural disasters, but after it passed anyway, he bragged about securing the funding.
Daines voted for the Violence Against Women’s Act, but voted no on funding it.
Steve Bullock’s success as governor is real, not phony. He deserves credit for his work on public lands, health care and education. He’s the real deal and we need him as a “real” senator.
