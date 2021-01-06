Dear Senator Daines,
Please withdraw from the group of senators who are planning to vote against counting electoral votes when Congress is expected to certify duly elected President Biden. As you are aware, no credible allegations have been documented by dozens of state and federal courts, governors, state election officials and the departments of Homeland Security and Justice. I am confident that you are above such political stunts which spit on our citizens and Constitution.
Your colleague Mitt Romney said it well: "The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it. More Americans participated in this election than ever before, and they made their choice."
Certainly you need not be reminded that your oath of office requires that you defend our Constitution. To cripple the impact of our vote is to swim in a sewer of dictators.
Put another way, "What would Putin do?" Well, he's laughing at the contempt some Senators are demonstrating in "trumping" our American sense of justice and respect for the law. Don't make the despots laugh harder.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.