The D.C. administration keeps talking up its scheme to slash the payroll tax as part of any further release of covid funding. They either don’t know or don’t care that Medicare and Social Security are funded by the payroll tax.
Sen. Tester has spoken out persuasively and unequivocally against this crazy idea that would harm Montanans now and in the future. Yet there’s not been a peep from Sen. Daines. Daines has always been intimidated by party higher-ups such as McConnell and Trump—I’ve never seen Daines stand up to either man on any important issue. Daines has always been a cautious follower, not a leader. But the proposed gutting of the payroll tax cut would hurt the very Montanans he’s supposed to represent.
Gov. Bullock spoke out against gutting the payroll tax, just as he’s fought for better health care and expanded Medicaid for Montanans. I can’t bring myself to vote for Daines, who seems too timid to stand up to his party leaders’ scheme to gut the payroll tax. I’ll instead vote for Bullock, who I know has no such fear.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.