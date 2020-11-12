The following is the full text of a letter (minus my mailing address) that I sent to Sen. Steve Daines. I encourage all Montanans to send a similar letter.
I am writing today in regard to a text message that your campaign sent out as reported in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle on Saturday, Nov. 7. The full text of the message stated, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!”
For a sitting United States senator to endorse this kind of assault on the most sacred and fundamental rights of our democracy is deeply disturbing. Please reply to my message with a detailed account of the evidence you used to form this opinion.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.