Senator Daines and Representative Rosendale are complicit in the insurrection at the US Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021. They persisted in stoking their base by amplifying Trump's falsehoods about the Nov. 3 election without providing solid evidence or sworn testimony regarding their allegations of election fraud.
One assumes they knew better, but were nonetheless motivated by a craven and irresponsible calculation that appealing to the anger and disappointment of Trump supporters will earn them their votes in the next election, even though they were warned that such falsehoods risked damaging our faith in free and fair elections and the peaceful transfer of power.
Daines and Rosendale bear their share of responsibility for the mob violence that resulted from the constant repetition of demonstrably false information about the election by Trump, right-wing media, and his sycophants in Congress. Aside from being shocked — shocked — by the inevitable violent turn at the Capitol, Rosendale persisted in challenging the certification of two states’ electoral votes (seemingly oblivious to what happened earlier that day), and Daines has been more concerned about Twitter — a private company which, unlike the government, can legally do as it wishes — banning Trump because he failed to comply with their terms of service.
Daines and Rosendale are not fit to serve and should resign or be removed immediately.
