Montana’s representatives need to do their part to ensure a peaceful transition of power, from the Trump Administration to the new Biden Administration. I’d also like our representatives to ask, why are people so angry that a violent insurrection happened at our capitol last week?
Could it be that people are angry because they think this election was fraudulent and that Biden did not actually win? Why is it that when over 60 courts, all the way up to the Supreme Court, have not found evidence to support claims of voting fraud and vote recounts have happened in multiple states (Georgia 3 times!), people are still convinced fraud happened? All the way to the Supreme Court, no evidence!
Why did representatives, like Montana’s Sen. Daines and U.S. Rep. Rosendale, continue to say we need to investigate allegations of fraud after all the court cases and recounts? From there it’s not hard to leap to the conclusion, that not only was this election stolen, but our courts must be corrupt as well. Pretty alarming stuff if you actually believe it.
One of the jobs of our representatives is to communicate what is happening in government to the public. Daines and Rosendale have said they were trying to restore people’s faith in our electoral system, yet, instead we now have a significant portion of the population, that not only thinks we are about to inaugurate someone who did not win the election, but that our courts cannot be trusted.
Not only should Trump be held accountable, but all of the representatives that played off lies and conspiracy theories for political expediency. It’s been dangerous all along and we got to see the frightening ramifications earlier this month.
Daines' and Rosendale’s role in where we now are as a country is undeniable.
