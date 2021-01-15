We should be ashamed of some of our political leaders in Congress. What a travesty that Sen. Daines can say with a straight face that he had no role in the siege of the US Capitol. He was raising money for our soon-to-be ex-President Trump while claiming that a democratically elected President Biden had stolen the election.
Daines can try to backtrack but he is complicit in the desecration of our US Capitol. He knew exactly what he was doing.
I can excuse big ego Rosendale a bit as he does not even yet have an office in Washington and is a follower.
Montana loses its credibility thanks to these two clowns. At least we have Sen. Jon Tester to be a statesman.
