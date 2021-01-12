Your signing on to the questioning of the Electoral College results was an attempt to subvert what was a valid national election. It demonstrates a disregard for your oath of office and constitutional responsibility. It also makes you culpable for the behavior of the domestic terrorists who rioted and stormed the Capitol building yesterday.
Your last minute decision to not follow through on your objection to the Election does not make you less guilty.
The people of Montana deserve better. We deserve an honest, responsible, deserving Senator. You are not that.
I call for your resignation today.
