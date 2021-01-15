In response to the article “Daines denies he played role in Capitol siege; Tester lays blame on Trump, other lawmakers,” I must say my jaw just plain out dropped to the floor. But that has been a common occurrence in my life and the lives of millions of Americans over the last four years.
Daines actually believes that the rhetoric that Trump and his followers — Daines being one of them — had no effect on extremist Trump lovers? He actually thinks that not immediately recognizing Biden as our President-elect and making noise about the election being stolen from Trump had no effect on these wackos who think Trump is a demi-god? He thinks that his campaign that sent out the message saying, “Dems are stealing the election. Trump needs our support. Give $5 & help us fight back now!” did not fuel what happened at the U.S. Capitol?
Wow!
Oh, but now he has reversed course calling those Capitol mobsters “criminals” who should be “prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”
Mr. Daines, sir, you are culpable. You helped drive this mess forward for months and even years by bolstering a president who is a known liar, instigator of hate, racism and misogyny, and a man who should be imprisoned for his crimes against our democracy. But then, as the old saying goes — birds of a feather gather together. You, sir, need to resign immediately because of your very real hand in what happened at the U.S. Capitol.
Your reverse course is a day late and a dollar short. You were just trying to save your bacon and much of your constituency knows it without a doubt. We are watching, Mr. Daines.
