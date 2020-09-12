Steve Daines’ campaign recently said “his voting record is what matters.” I completely agree!
Here’s just some of Daines’ record: voted four times to repeal the Affordable Care Act that makes it possible for tens of thousands of Montanans to get health insurance, voted repeatedly to gut protections for pre-existing conditions, voted to expand “junk” insurance plans that aren’t required to cover pre-existing conditions, and repeatedly refused to support funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (until only recently when he had to because he’s in a fight for reelection).
Daines’ voting record shows how little he values the interests of Montanans and how two-faced he can be on important issues. Now Daines has an opponent, Gov. Steve Bullock, whose record shows clear and consistent support for policies and legislation that benefit Montanans. He has not cow-towed to his party, special interests or the super-rich, as Daines has done consistently.
We don’t need a senator who turns his back on Montanans while pretending he has the interest of Montanans at heart. This is what Daines has been, and his voting record proves it. We won’t have that problem with Bullock. Help me elect Steve Bullock for Senate.
