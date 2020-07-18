Steve Daines claims he’s a conservationist. His record says otherwise. During his Senate term, Daines’ voting record on conservation issues has been one of the worst in Congress. He speaks of conserving public lands, only to support special interests in opposition. One good example was his claim to want full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), to then vote for a bill that fell far short of need.
Those few times he did support conservation, i.e., blocking mining in the Paradise Valley and designating the Rosebud Creek for special protection, he was the last to signed on, and then only after the political pressure mounted. He has not shown initiative or leadership on behalf of public lands and environmental conservation.
His renewed support for fully funding of the LWCF, comes now in the face of his re-election bid against opponent Gov. Steve Bullock, who demonstrates actions supporting conservation and public lands. Daines now applies the green shampoo treatment, to again appear to be a conservationist.
We need a U.S. senator who truly considers the welfare of all Montanans and will demonstrate that leadership and commitment. That person clearly is Steve Bullock and it clearly isn't Steve Daines.
