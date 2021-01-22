In the Chronicle this month, Sen. Daines denies any responsibility for the siege of the Capitol. He claims that “there has been dangerous rhetoric from all sides.” This clearly echoes President Trumps claim after the Charlottesville riot in 2017 the there were "very fine people on both sides." Daines' attempt to deny responsibility is just as appalling as the president’s attempts at deflection.
Yes, Mr. Daines, you must be held accountable for the desecration of the Capitol and the lives lost in the attempted coup. You continued to perpetuate the lie that the election of Mr. Biden was fraudulent and the there was massive voter fraud despite the statements of the courts, the election officials and the Attorney General (many Republicans among them) that the election was free and fair.
Notwithstanding your last minute retreat, you continued to push the lie to its horrific end. When asked by the media to supply evidence of fraud, you failed to respond. I can only conclude that you have deliberately lied in order to enhance your political position.
What is even more egregious is that you were sending out text messages that “Dems are stealing the election” and asking for donations at the same time that the Capitol was being overrun by thugs and people were dying in its sacred halls.
You claim that we must lower the temperature of the political rhetoric. Let me make some suggestions: Publicly acknowledge that Biden won the presidency in a free and fair election. Apologize to the Montana electorate for lying to them. Donate all of the funds you raised with your tweets and deliberate lies to the family of the Capitol policeman who lost his life defending our freedoms. Accept your responsibility in the riots that ensued and do the honorable thing: resign.
