Sen. Daines, where is your conscience? What kind of example are we setting for children and young people?
You are showing them by your actions that to get their way they should bully, lie, cheat on the rules we have made and go back on their word. You are teaching them that power and money and not talking to people who don't agree with them is the best way to solve their problems.
These are not the Montana values nor the human values that I hold up for the children I have been teaching for 40 years in Bozeman. Please do not rush to dominate our Supreme Court with your personal agenda. Allow the people to decide after the inauguration of the president that they have chosen.
