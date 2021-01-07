I am disappointed that Senator Daines would join a small group of senators to support the erroneous claims made by the outgoing president: that his reelection was stolen. Sen. Daines is supposed to represent all Montanans, including those like myself who would argue public information available to us all has verified the legitimacy of the votes including those in the states Daines feels he needs to create an election commission for!
Creating yet another committee will not satisfy any outstanding questions; litigation in the courts has not seemed to dampen your rhetoric. Satisfaction will come to the American people when we recognize that doubt, instigated by the current president and his supporters is being fanned by die-hard senators wanting more commissions, etc. Can elected officials please put down their destructive tongues and learn to communicate with intelligence, patience, keen-listening, and a real, sincere desire to help our country heal and evolve?
