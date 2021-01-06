Sadly, our own Sen. Daines has decided to challenge the validity of the 2020 election, indicating he will not agree to certify the Electoral College results in the Jan. 6 meeting of the US Senate. That, despite 60 failed lawsuits by Pres. Trump and various Republican entities challenging election outcomes. That, despite certification of state election outcomes by all 50 governors, many of whom are Republican.
Sen. Daines has chosen a dangerous path that threatens all Montanans and all Americans. How? By needlessly impeding a peaceful transition of power. To ask for a 10-day audit to examine election results as we are on the cusp of a new administration—a disingenuous move at best, given the well-documented evidence disproving any voter fraud—leaves the rest of us—that is, we, the American people—in a state of flux and anxiety.
Further, this action threatens our national security, sending a signal to the rest of the world that we are woefully vulnerable and hopelessly divided. Finally, and most importantly at this particular juncture, it exacerbates the new administration’s ability to respond effectively to the pandemic in a timely and life-saving manner.
Sen. Daines wrote that “an unprecedented number of Americans have significant doubts about the integrity of the 2020 presidential election results.” I would say that he and like-minded colleagues are complicit in sowing these doubts among their constituents. By condoning willful ignorance, Sen. Daines and others can advance personal and party agendas rather than advance the well-being of ordinary Americans. This is exactly what he is doing in refusing the accept the Electoral College results.
I, for one, am weary. I would ask Sen. Daines to cut the political drama, give us all a break and get to work putting this country back together again.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.