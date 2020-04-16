Would someone please inform Sen. Danes that his constant phone calls using masked caller ID names is not just annoying it constitutes harassment!
I am sick of being told that I can "participate" in a pseudo town hall by a man who refuses to hold a real town hall in front of real people who might ask real questions that would force him to defend his full-throated embrace of Trumpist fear mongering at the expense of the common people of Montana.
It is time for us to have a second senator who know how to talk face-to-face with and work for common Montanans.
