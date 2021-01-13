Now that Sen. Daines has inflamed his constituents with conspiracy theories and lies, now that he has encouraged armed man-children to wallow in petty grievances, now that Daines’ supporters are gathered in Helena to protest a fair election’s results, a cabal's flames that he fanned, what will he do to stop the seditious protests and restore order?
Daines chose to whip up hooligans and sabotage our representative democracy with an opportunistic “Stop the Steal” prank. If Daines treats our government, the US Constitution, his oath and the people of Montana like a farce, why on earth is he serving in the United States Senate?
Senator Daines’ sick and shameless post-election stunt makes a mockery of our republic. He should resign his post and reflect on what it means to be a responsible citizen.
