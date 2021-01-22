Does Sen. Daines not understand how his promotion of conspiracy theories of voter fraud (when there is absolutely no evidence of fraud) has put the life of Vice President Pence in danger? Not to mention the lives of his fellow Senators, Congressmen, police officers and others? Does he not make the connection between his actions and the attacks on our democracy? And a violent coup attempt?
We have a pretty good idea of how history will treat the likes of Senator Cruz, Hawley, Daines and others — and their naïve promotion of ideas meant to take down this country.
But perhaps more importantly, the questions for Daines now are: Does he have the humility, grace, and personal integrity to apologize to the people of Montana and the United States of America? Does he have the personal integrity to admit the endangerment his actions have had and may continue to have on this country? Can he make amends and commit to truly representing us for the duration of his term?
And if not, then we have to ask ourselves — why do we have a traitor representing the people of Montana?
