On September 28, my brother Dave and I took part in a telephone call with two staff members of Steve Daines' Washington office together with representatives of two national consumer groups. Our specific agenda was to discuss and advocate for pending legislation called the Veterans and Consumer Fair Credit Act.
This bill would limit interest rates nationally to 36% APR, which is current Montana law. Unfortunately, the Montana law has a huge hole in it; it does not apply to national banks and predatory lenders simply use obscure out-of-state banks to “wash” payday and other short-term loans to avoid Montana’s fair lending laws. Interest rates and fees on these loans often exceed 100% APR. Forty-five states have similar “hollow” lending laws that are easily avoided.
Sen. Daines has not, historically, supported consumer legislation such as limits on forced arbitration clauses, limits on surprise medical bills and the True Fees Act requiring cable tv providers to disclose hidden fees. I pointed out that capitalism requires full disclosure, an ability to effectively bargain and basic ground rules for financial and other contracts that citizens cannot easily understand.
The senator's staff asked about alternative lenders and possible job losses. I reminded them that most loans are at far lower interest rates and that no one will go out of business or lose their jobs because they can only charge 36%. I also noted that in this age of coronavirus, 40% of Americans now fear the ability to pay their bills and that this could soon become a much larger issue.
We did not get a commitment for this legislation on this call. I can only hope that this leopard can change his spots and start protecting Montanans from predatory practices such as these.
