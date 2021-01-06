Your support for disrupting the Electoral College count this Wednesday is telling all voters that the collective voice of the electorate is meaningless if it does not match what you and your Republican sycophants to Donald Trump want.
It appears that you are unable to distinguish between evidence and conspiracies. That is frightening, given that you were elected to serve the people of Montana. There has been no credible evidence of voter fraud. States have certified their results, some even basing their results on full recounts. And dozens of courts have upheld the results.
Every voter in Montana now knows that whatever you want, that will be your pursuit. To heck with focusing your time and efforts on the needs/wants of the people you represent. You have chosen to undermine the democratic right of the people of this country, with phony claims of worthy intent.
It is sad we elected someone who behaves like a 2-year-old who didn’t get his playmate's way, especially when we have over 1,000 Covid deaths and hundreds of Montana citizens needing economic relief. Start doing your job instead of making a fool of yourself.
