I don’t recognize the Steve Bullock that Sen. Daines portrays in his incessant attack ads.
A socialist? No. Closed rural hospitals? Not one. Kicked people off of their health insurance? Just the opposite. Going to take away your guns? Give me a break. Used state funds to benefit his brother? Please. Sen. Daines seems to be shading the truth to deflect from his own poor record of engaging citizens, pandering to China, sitting out any type of leadership role in our nation’s Coronavirus response, and voting repeatedly to strip ordinary citizens of their health insurance.
Daines has followed in lockstep with our president who seems to be increasingly off the rails. I don’t believe Daines, and I don’t trust him to represent Montanans in the Senate. I will be voting for Bullock on Nov. 3.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.