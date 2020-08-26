On Jan. 16, 2020, every Senator took an oath: "I solemnly swear (or affirm) that in all things appertaining to the trial of Donald J. Trump now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws so help me God."
Within hours on the same day, all Republican senators, but four voted to violate that oath and not except evidence.
How is it possible to be impartial according to the Constitution and the laws if you will not even listen to sworn testimony, where not telling the truth can land you in Jail?
Unfortunately the Republican senators, but four, no longer serve their constituents, but rather an impeached president. They also seem to have a problem with another oath “to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic.”
I am quite sure that if we replace Sen. Daines with Gov. Bullock, his oaths will be honored.
