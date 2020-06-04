Coronavirus has been tough on businesses across Montana, with many in danger of having to close their doors.
Thanks to Montana Sen. Steve Daines, many businesses have been given a lifeline to stay open.
Steve has worked tirelessly to prevent businesses from closing. The Payment Protection Program is a massive help to small businesses and their employees.
Steve fought to replenish the critical loan program with $310 billion more dollars so small businesses can continue to benefit from the program.
This is a great tool for Montana’s small businesses to stay afloat during these times.
Sen. Daines has consistently fought to protect Montanans.
I appreciate the fact that Steve Daines and Greg Gianforte didn’t go to DC to become millionaires. They are millionaires that went to DC to help Montanans!
