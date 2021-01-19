I would like to add my voice to the growing dissent over Sen. Daines playing a "follow the leader" game with his recent indiscretions over alleged voter fraud in the National Election in November and the very recent attack on the Nation’s Capitol:
Sen. Daines may claim he had no role in the recent "siege" of the Nation’s Capital Building (Daily Chronicle, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, front page).
Indeed, he was inside already and did not join the mob which perpetrated the attack. His was an inside job, sitting with his co-conspirators who supported the President in raising the anger of the crowd with his continuing claims of gross voting discrepancies in the face of authenticated voting results.
True, Sen. Daines was not a malicious invader that day. He is, however, guilty by association, supporting the false claims of voting fraud made by our now infamous president. Sen. Daines vocally approved those claims and by his actions condoned and spread Mr. Trump's assertions until the ultimate damage was done. Only then did Mr. Daines capitulate to the will of the majority of the full Congress and finish the job of the day.
Sen. Daines violated his oath of office, if not his conscience and/or his upbringing. He knows better. He owes all of his Montana constituents, and indeed the world, at least an apology for his poor judgment and his failure to apply measured representation of false allegations and information.
