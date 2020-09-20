As a veteran with over 34 years of military experience, I know America thrives with leaders who defend and support those who understand what it means to serve. Strong and compassionate leaders, who show we are all in this together, are needed during these dynamic times.
Steve Daines is that kind of man and leader. He is one of the most bipartisan senators and willing to work with anyone to support our veterans.
As the pandemic swept across the country, Daines took action by introducing a bill, which President Trump signed into law, protecting Montana veterans from losing benefits while they take online classes.
Equally as crucial amid the pandemic in a rural state like Montana, he has been a strong advocate for expanding telehealth services for our veterans.
One of Daines’ top priorities is ensuring veterans have career opportunities after their time in the military. So he passed bills to help veterans pursue technical degrees succeed after their service and protect Montana’s veterans and their families from pension poachers.
Daines is an ally for our bravest citizens and has always stood up for veterans’ health and economic security. He is a man you can trust and rely on to stand up for Montanans and its veterans.
