Daines sends out flyers with catchy slogans about less government, but he fails to highlight his votes to rip away health care protections from Montanans. He’s repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. While the ACF is far from perfect, it’s still the vehicle that allows 150,000 Montanans to have health insurance and another 80,000 to get medical help through Medicaid. Daines’ votes aren’t vague campaign slogans; they are real actions that will hurt Montanans. He offers no alternatives, just votes to take away health insurance from the people he’s supposed to represent.
Thankfully we have an alternative in Gov. Bullock whose actions, unlike those of Daines, have helped provide Montanans with health care rather than taking it away. Don’t let the campaign slogans, charges of socialism and destruction fool you. Bullock is about as center of the road as one can get. He promotes commonsense solutions that make sense and work. This election isn’t about slogans, it’s about real choices that will impact Montanans either favorably or unfavorably.
Daines always has been a flip-flopper who goes with the wind. Bullock always has been clear in his fight to help Montanans. Bullock will make a far better senator than Daines.
