Steve Daines has an 86% congressional voting record supporting Donald Trump. Daines began his 2020 campaign for the Senate by attaching himself closely to Trump. He supports Trump and has voted against the Affordable Care Act and pre-existing conditions at every opportunity.
Daines recently changed the focus of his campaign toward how he will hold China accountable for COVID-19. The truth is that Daines enjoyed profitable commercial business ties to China when he lived there from 1992 until 1997. He represented Proctor and Gamble, who downsized its American workforce in 1993 by laying off 4,000 employees in the U.S. That is his real record of creating more jobs. He refuses to discuss these layoffs in public.
China’s ambassador to the U.S. called Daines China’s “ambassador to Congress.” His policy positions are deceiving when he comes out as someone who is attacking China. Daines is a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Another disturbing question is why did Daines visit Russia on July 4, 2018. Is he open to receiving help from foreign countries in his campaign? We may never know because he refuses to hold public meetings to answer questions about Russia. Vote for Bullock, a loyal patriotic American who supports Montana.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.