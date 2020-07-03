Sen. Steve Daines got a nice little article in this paper on June 20. It was about his concern about a helicopter landing in a wilderness area and how the $500 fine was not enough. “Montanans value wilderness for the solitude it provides and the adventure that is involved to travels to so many beautiful locations.”
Funny how in 2017, he brought a bill to Congress to release five wilderness study areas in Montana back to regular Forest Service management. This would result in logging, forest service roads, and multiple use access roads. So much for the peace and solitude in those five “beautiful locations.” The bill didn’t pass, but it does tell you how he thinks in a non-election year.
Maybe you don’t care about wilderness. But what can you believe about what he says in an election year?
