William Pendley has been acting head of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for over a year, a violation of the Federal Vacancies Reform Act. Recently, in a lawsuit filed by Gov. Bullock, a judge agreed and barred Pendley from making decisions at the BLM.
This matters because Pendley, a vocal advocate for selling off our public lands, has been illegally heading an agency that has responsibility for managing much of our public lands. It's relevant to the Senate race because incumbent Steve Daines has refused to criticize Pendley's advocacy for selling our public lands. Until Pendley's name was withdrawn Daines supported his nomination to head the BLM.
Daines has tried to green-wash his record, claiming credit for conservation measures he historically has opposed and that he did not propose or support. Daines is not a conservationist by any stretch and is not a friend of our public lands. But even worse, he lacked the courage to stand up to his party bosses and oppose Pendley's role at BLM.
Ironically, it's Daines's challenger, Gov. Bullock, who took action to deal with Pendley. Daines lacked the courage to do so and has forfeited his right to continue representing Montana in Washington.
