I’ve been an insurance agent for 47 years, have actively promoted candidates that promote freedom and opportunity and my son is a colonel in the Air National Guard. Any issues that affect life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness, small businesses and impact veterans are important to me.
I’ve seen many politicians make big bold promises, but few who deliver on them. That’s not true of Sen. Steve Daines. He has lived up to his promises to promote small businesses and get government out of the way. This allowed many whom I’ve served expand their businesses and create more and better jobs. That’s why I appreciated Sen. Daines’s role in the Tax Reform and Jobs Act of 2017. He held out support for this bill until he got President Trump to agree to cut small business tax rates to a relatively equal level as corporate tax rates. The results have been very positive.
Additionally, Sen. Daines has championed quality and affordable health care access and was one original co-sponsors to Right-to-Try, a bipartisan bill enacted into law last year. This bill allows terminally ill patients to access experimental drugs which provides hope of possible recovery.
By supporting Veterans Choice and the Mission Act, Sen. Daines advocated for greater access to healthcare for our veterans.
I’ve also known the Daines’ family for over 20 years and have followed the senator’s career closely. Before being elected to Congress, Sen. Daines worked at Right Now Technologies, a booming local business that he helped expand to provide high-quality, high-paying jobs to hundreds here in Bozeman. He’s shown the same drive and determination towards creating jobs through his role in the Senate.
For these and many other reasons, I’m backing Sen. Daines’ re-election this fall and hope you do too.