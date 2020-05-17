Over the past two months, I have contacted Sen. Daines multiple times to ask about nationwide testing and contact tracing through a variety of digital mediums. To date I have not received a single response from him or his office. Daines only does virtual town halls answering only the questions he chooses to.
I keep asking Daines the same question repeatedly because the economy will not return until there is robust testing and contact tracing as many folks do not feel safe going back to work, to school, even to the grocery or pharmacies, never mind traveling until a national effort on testing and tracing is effectively implemented. Given how important the tourism sector is to Montana, the complete lack of national leadership on the public health front ensures an economic disaster not only for the tourist industry but also by extension for the economy of Montana as a whole.
Daines does not understand the critical link between a working public health system and a healthy economy. While he speaks a great deal about the need for us to get back to work and the need to protect health care workers, the reality is that neither of these things is possible without nationwide testing and contact tracing.
Though Trump along with White House staff are tested every day, there are not even enough tests for frontline health workers. This speaks volumes as to Trump's lack of priorities. The only person who can ensure national testing and contact tracing, thus saving small businesses and the economy (never mind lives) is Trump. Daines bears a responsibility along with other GOP senators to ensure that Trump acts as a leader in this regard yet they do nothing: in doing nothing, they assure more deaths, a disastrous economy and the destruction of the GOP.
