An open letter to Sen. Daines and Rep. Gianforte:
I (like a lot of Montanans) am sick and tired of your persistent refusal to meet in open forum with the broad range of your constituents, instead holding an occasional closely controlled conversation with pre-screened supporters and questions. Be assured that is not the "Montana way," which you so prominently tout in your ads. Strange as it might seem to you, the Montana way is open and honest.
Now you are again running for office on the shirttails of a president who has repeatedly failed the American people, and whose pooh-poohing and ineffective "leadership" regarding the coronavirus pandemic have caused delays in effectively dealing with this deadly disease and magnified its widespread impacts.
And to you, Mr. Gianforte, when you assaulted that reporter, after you and your henchmen initially lied about the episode, you made the comment, "This is not me." Sad to say that is not a correct statement. In fact, when the going gets tough and people experience stress is exactly when they reveal what is at their core. And now you want to lead this state in a position that is far more exposed and subject to scrutiny and criticism? Is it possible that you can behave even worse than you have in the past?
