Notwithstanding their recent unfathomable elections, it is more than ever disconcerting to find Daines and Gianforte in positions of not working to make sense of the needs of the people of Montana. Neither one managed during his previous elected position to find any way to come up with ideas, moments of intelligence, or to help at all in the difficulties, needs and tragedies of those who have voted for them.
Daines, for starters, kowtowing to the worst president in U.S. history as he lies with Trump about the election, joining the cohorts of that lying, crooked Republican so-called president’s attempt to steal the election, dishonorably shows his true colors, proving himself to be an abomination. That alone shows us the mistakes of the Montana people who voted for him. I was happy to drop him a line to give him my view of that awful activity, and I’m told that many others have done so as well.
As for Gianforte, it makes little sense to bother reminding the people of Montana about lies, one after the other — as we keep our eyes open for those additional lies we know to be sure to come. We all of course remember Gianforte misleading investigators in his assault case, and now we’re focused on his health care lies. He said he’d protect our access to Affordable Health Care, while supporting a Republican lawsuit dismantling our Affordable Care Act, and looking to end Medicaid expansion.
He also claimed that as governor he’d lower health care costs, protect Montanans with pre-existing conditions, and preserve rural access to care. But achieving those goals is nearly impossible without the ACA, denying healthcare to 125,000 Montanans.
Unfortunately, we’re stuck with those two guys, and must all keep them apprised of what Montanans need and deserve.
