While living in isolation during a pandemic, time is a strange thing. It was only a few months ago that President Trump was impeached for lying and covering up the holdup of military aid to Ukraine. Do you remember that Rep. Greg Gianforte voted against impeachment? I received a letter from Gianforte strongly supporting the president.
Then in January the Senate voted to acquit President Trump without having any witnesses called. Sen. Steve Daines voted to acquit, and sent out a letter strongly supporting the president.
And suddenly, here we are, longing for springtime while knowing that it will be unlike any spring we have known. But, besides learning how to live in the coronavirus world, there are elections this year that will have major consequences. Sen. Steve Daines is running for re-election to the Senate and Rep. Greg Gianforte is running for governor, again. They are both running many ads on TV. I noticed that none of them are bragging about their close relationship with the president, he’s not even mentioned. So now that over 80,000 Americans have died from the virus, and the U.S. has the highest infection rate on the globe, maybe that got their attention. Trump didn’t begin the outbreak, but his horrible response, including lying and cover-up, has led us to this horrible time. (Really, who knew that injecting disinfectant wasn’t a good treatment for anything?)
I think it’s time that the Republican senator and representative take responsibility for their votes that let a dangerous narcissist remain in office. Don’t give them the chance to do more harm. Vote them out of office.
