Because of coronavirus, many voters favor mail in ballots, rather than going to polling places. The president, rather than making the virus a rallying point to unite us so we could get the workers safe, economy thriving, students back to school in a safe environment, has chosen to politicize it as “Democratic hoax, “it will disappear,” and the head scratcher, “We have more cases because we have more testing.”
He discredited noted scientist Fauci. Thousands have needlessly died. Now November looms. He knows more people will vote with mail in ballots, and he may lose, so he yells “Fraud!” His motives are arrogantly transparent. Florida can have mail-in ballots, but he is suing Nevada who wants to do the same. Now he wants to slow up the post office so ballots can’t be counted after Election Day. Intelligence is reporting the Russians and the Chinese are involved with our elections.
Republicans lawmakers, Daines and Gianforte, are complicit. Where are the old verities of the Constitution, which they took an oath to uphold? Vote them out, or vote out Democracy.
